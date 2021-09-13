Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office searching for armed and dangerous attempted murder suspect

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an attempted murder suspect and said to consider him armed and dangerous.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a house in the 300-block of County Road 377 on Saturday.

Investigators stated Kelby Dwight Pettus, 38, shot another man during an argument.

The victim was airlifted from the scene and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Sheriff’s Office describes Pettus as 6′ 2″ tall, and weighing 190 lbs.

Anyone with information on his location or the shooting is asked to call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 760-5757.