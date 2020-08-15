Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office purchases new patrol vehicles

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — If you drive around Lauderdale County you might notice that sheriff’s deputies have some new wheels.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office usually purchases Ford Explorers but added five 2020 Chevy Tahoes to the fleet instead, due to a delay in the bidding process.

The new vehicles still show off the sheriff’s office black-and-tan color scheme but with a more updated look.

“We’ve gotten a lot of compliments on it in the last couple days,” Chief Deputy Richard Richey said. “Everybody seems to like it so what we are planning on doing is, our Explorers are all tan; we are going to have the bottom of those wrapped in black so all the cars will match.”

Chief Richey said the five new Tahoes will be issued to corporal deputies.