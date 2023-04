LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is investigating after two people were found dead at a home on Arnold Lane.

Sheriff Joe Hamilton said the body of a male and a female were found at the home Thursday afternoon.

He said a gun was recovered from the scene. Hamilton said the scene is still actively being investigated as of 7:10 p.m. Thursday.

“Although this is a homicide investigation,” the sheriff said. “I would not refer to it as a double homicide.”