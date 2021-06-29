Lauderdale County Sheriff lists details of Alabama’s new lifetime concealed carry permit law

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — On Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill allowing citizens to purchase a lifetime concealed carry permit.



According to Representative Proncey Robertson—who is sponsoring the new law—it will allow that lifetime issuance but also streamline the permitting process.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said renewable permits aren’t going anywhere but applicants now have more options. He said it also adds an additional convenience to the permit holder.



“If a person is stopped for whatever reason and an officer sees a weapon in the car or has reason to believe there is a weapon in the car and finds a weapon, if that person doesn’t have a permit then he [the officer] is going to run that person and anyone else in the car—do a criminal background check,” Sheriff Singleton said. “He’s going to run the weapon to see if it’s stolen and it’s going to be very time-consuming.”



Singleton noted that in some counties, the sheriff may require an applicant to have a valid concealed carry permit for five years before being eligible for a lifetime permit.



If you’re looking to save money, Singleton said at $300, the cost of the lifetime permit isn’t necessarily a benefit in Lauderdale County where annual fees are $10.



“Some of these counties where the annual fee is $25 then obviously it’s going to be much more savings to the citizen,” the sheriff said.

If you’re 60 or older, that $300 fee is cut in half at just $150.



Sheriff Singleton couldn’t say if the lifetime permit would serve as an official state ID. But like a driver’s license, it will be a plastic card with the holder’s photo and address.

The sheriff added that like the renewable permits, a citizen can have the lifetime permit revoked following a felony or domestic violence arrest.