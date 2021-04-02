Lauderdale County Schools lifting mask requirement for students and employees on April 9

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Lauderdale County Schools is ending its requirement for face coverings on April 9.
The school system released Friday morning that once Governor Ivey’s mandate ends, masks will no longer be mandatory for students, faculty, and staff to wear on campus or while attending school events.
While it will not be a requirement, Superintendent Jerry Hill said it would be strongly recommended and encouraged to continue wearing masks.
“We know that it has been very beneficial to those around us when we do wear masks,” Hill said. “It is no longer a requirement that we wear masks but we encourage our students and employees to be respectful of others.”
Hill adds that those guidelines and practices are subject to change as circumstances warrant.