Lauderdale County Schools lifting mask requirement for students and employees on April 9

FLORENCE, Ala. — On Thursday, students at the University of North Alabama had a second chance to dance the night away.

The University Program Council hosted a "do-over prom." The event took place in the Guillot University Center banquet hall from 8-11 p.m.

The UPC wanted to give those former high school students a second chance to experience prom night, which was sadly canceled for many school systems in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I thought about how important prom was to me," UPC Productions Promoter Kemi Anderson said. “I love to get dressed up and having just that experience with your friends was extremely important to me for high school and I thought about how devastated the incoming freshmen must've felt to have lost that and I thought that it would be really, really cool to be able to bring that back."

Only 75 students were allowed inside at a time and in accordance with the state mask mandate, the theme was, fittingly, “Mask-erade."