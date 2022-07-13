FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Lauderdale County School system is launching a new crisis alert system that will make it easier for authorities to respond to emergencies.

All staff members will be assigned a card that is connected to an app on their phone. By pressing a button on those cards, authorities will be able to know exactly where an emergency is happening and what type of threat is there.

Lauderdale County Director of Student Services John Mansell told News 19 that he has been working to bring this system to the district for over a year.

“We hope and literally pray every day that the unthinkable will not occur, but we have to prepare that it could be a possibility,” Mansell said. “We’re trying to cut down the time it takes for proper personnel to respond to an emergency.”

Sgt. Shane Keeton with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, who oversees all of the Lauderdale County school resource officers, told News 19 that this is a huge step forward for their department.

“If we do have a major emergency, we’ll know the exact location where it’s occurring,” Keeton said. “That’s going to be one of the biggest benefits, and the technology behind it is pretty great.”

The new system will launch at the start of the new school year on August 10.