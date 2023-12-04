KILLEN, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lauderdale County School System (LCSS) said a student is in police custody Monday after a threatening email was sent to a staff member over the weekend.

In a letter posted on social media, the school system said the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) arrested a student on Monday in connection with a threat emailed to a Brooks High School staff member from a non-school-related Gmail account over the weekend.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton confirmed that his office has charged a juvenile Brooks High student with second-degree making a terrorist threat in connection with the incident. He said the student is being held in the juvenile detention facility at this time.

LCSS said that after the email was sent over the weekend both the school system and the sheriff’s office began an investigation and were able to confirm it was sent by a Brooks High School student.

The system said the email threatened an individual staff member and potential violence on campus but that no student names or groups were mentioned in the email.

The system said daily security measures will continue at all Lauderdale County Schools.