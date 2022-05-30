FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Florence-Lauderdale Memorial Day Celebration was held at Veterans Memorial Park in Florence on Monday, May 30.

The event included performances of several songs including the National Anthem, God Bless America, and Taps. In a speech during the event, Florence Mayor Andy Betterton called it a “positive celebration” during a difficult time for America.

“I’m always reminded that freedom is certainly not free,” Betterton said. “I certainly want to ask everyone to pray for those who have sacrificed for us so we can be free.”

Veterans Memorial Park in Florence contains several relics and monuments dedicated to previous wars. One group of monuments lists the names of 225 men from the Lauderdale County who died while fighting in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

In a program handed out during the ceremony, city officials said that these monuments are “a commitment by the citizens of Lauderdale County that our fallen heroes will not be forgotten.”