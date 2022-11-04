FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A polling location in the Central Heights community has been moved after a vehicle crashed through the front of the original polling station.

Lauderdale County Probate Judge Will Motlow told News 19 that a vehicle crashed through the front of the Central Heights Community Center in the early morning of Sunday, October 30.

The polling location has been moved to the Central Volunteer Fire Department, which is right next door to the original location.

“We contacted the volunteer fire department,” Motlow said. “They were more than willing to accommodate us to allow us to hold voting at that location given the circumstances.”

Motlow also said that signs will be posted at the community center to help people find the new location. They wanted to make sure voting was as easy as possible.

“There’s almost no way you can miss that we are voting at the fire department because they are right next door to each other,” Motlow said.

Motlow told News 19 that the community center typically serves several hundred voters every election.