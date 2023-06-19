JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man convicted of capital murder in Lauderdale County over 16 years ago has died in prison with “no foul play” suspected, according to officials.

Greg Nard, 41, was found unresponsive in his cell on June 14, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, and was pronounced dead on June 17 at 6:45 p.m.

Nard was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 after he pleaded guilty to killing James Gregory Wright, 42, of Green Hill. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said Wright had been beaten and stabbed to death on January 27, 2007.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, a preliminary autopsy found “no evidence of trauma or foul play associated” with Nard’s death. The cause and manner of death are still pending additional lab studies.

According to investigators at the time, they believed there was a disagreement between Wright and Norman Widdoson over a $70 debt that may have served as a motive in the homicide.

Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) went to Wright’s home on County Road 130 on January 31, 2007. They found him dead inside the house with a laceration to his throat.

Widdoson was a resident of Iron City, Tennessee, having moved to the area from Maryland just a few months prior to the incident. He agreed to a plea deal in February 2009 with the District Attorney to cooperate in the cases against William David Nard and Greg Leon Nard, father and son, also both from Iron City.

Together, the three men were implicated in Wright’s death.

Widdoson had recently moved to Tennessee from Maryland, telling investigators at the time that he had only known the Nards for a short time before the murder.

Information confirmed to News 19 by LCSO says that Widdoson had spent the evening drinking and shooting pool with the Nards at their house.

The father and son convinced Widdoson to accompany them on a drive, and they wound up at Wright’s home.

Widdoson told authorities that he waited in the truck before deciding to go into the house where the Nards were with Wright. When Widdoson walked up to the door of the home, he said he ran into Wright as he was running out.

That’s when Widdoson said the Nards pulled Wright back into the house.

During the investigation, Widdoson said he couldn’t be sure which of the Nards was responsible for the wound that claimed Wright’s life. It just so happened that Greg Nard had dropped his cell phone during a struggle, LCSO confirmed.

The father and son were accusing the other during separate interrogations, with the third conflicting statement about the events of the night coming from Widdoson. The Nards both claimed Widdoson assisted in the murder and robbery.

At the time of their initial arrests, each man was placed in a different jail. Widdoson in Lauderdale County Detention Center, William Nard in the Franklin County Jail, and Greg Nard in the Walker County Jail. They were all denied bail.

Forensics eventually showed that all three men had been inside Wright’s home at some point. Blood found on the porch was proved to be William Nard’s, who was injured during the struggle.

49-year-old William Nard pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery. He was sentenced to two consecutive life terms with the possibility of parole.

Widdoson was sentenced to 20 years in prison for Wright’s death.

The Alabama Department of Correction Law Enforcement Services Division will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Nard’s death.