LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say a Lauderdale County missing woman, who they believed may have been in danger, and her son have been located and are safe.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) posted on November 9 that they were searching for Mary Ann Moore, 78 and investigators believed she may have been abducted by her son Kristopher Moore.

On Tuesday, LCSO said that both Mary Ann and Kristopher Moore were located safely.

At the time, officials said Mary Ann Moore was last seen on November 3, around 8 p.m. in the area of Lauderdale County Road 462 in Lexington.

Mary Ann Moore and her son reportedly went to the bank in a borrowed car on November 3, where she withdrew a large amount of money from her account, and later that evening returned to her residence. The next morning, at approximately 7:00 a.m., it was discovered they were both missing.

“Due to Mr. Moore’s recent erratic behavior, it is believed by Law Enforcement that Ms. Moore is in extreme danger,” the sheriff’s office said in the original missing person announcement.