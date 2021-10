LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A Lauderdale County man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Charles Bradley Montgomery pleaded guilty to manslaughter Friday.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office initially charged Montgomery with murder after his father was found dead in October 2018.

Montgomery pleaded guilty to manslaughter under an agreement signed in August and was sentenced Friday.

In addition, sentencing documents stipulate Montgomery avoid contact with six people.