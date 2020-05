LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – State Troopers say a Lauderdale County man was killed in a motorcycle wreck.

According to troopers, Rockie Gist, 44, was killed when the Kawasaki Ninja he was driving veered off the road and hit a bridge on AL-157 five miles north of Florence.

Troopers stated speed was a factor in the crash, which occurred at 12:30 Saturday morning.