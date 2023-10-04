LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man convicted for the June 2018 murder of his neighbor has lost his appeal, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Office.

Charles Jacob Jordan, 41, was convicted of murder in the Lauderdale County Circuit Court on February 11, 2022.

Evidence at Jordan’s trial showed he shot and killed Michael Watson, his neighbor. According to witnesses, Watson had been in a fight with Jordan’s brother.

“Jordan apparently left the fight and went to his residence where he retrieved a weapon and confronted the victim and shot and killed him in front of witnesses. Jordan claimed at trial that he shot the victim in self-defense and that the victim came toward him in an aggressive stance,” Marshall’s office said in a press release.

The jury rejected this defense and found him guilty, and a judge sentenced Jordan to life in prison. Jordan then appealed his conviction.

The case was originally prosecuted by the Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly’s office. The Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process and argued for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm the conviction.

The court issued its decision to uphold the guilty verdict on Friday, September 15.

Now, Jordan will serve out the rest of his life sentence in the Alabama Department of Corrections at the Staton Correctional Center in Elmore.