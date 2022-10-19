FLORENCE, Ala. – Jason Ethridge, 47, was arrested on four counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Christina Keeton, a Lauderdale County Investigator at One Place of the Shoals, told News 19 that the alleged victim approached them in 2021. Keeton says the victim was allegedly abused several times while they were a minor from 2006 to 2018.

Keeton also said the victim believes there may have been more alleged victims. She confirmed that Ethridge was heavily involved with a church youth group and spent significant time with other children.

“We always hope that there’s no other victims,” Keeton said. “But if there are other potential victims out there, we want them to know that they can come and report it no matter how long ago it was and we will take their case and try to get justice for them.”

Keeton said that Ethridge was arrested on September 9. His bond was set at $270,000, which was secured less than an hour after his arrest.

One Place of the Shoals is a crisis care service for victims of domestic violence, rape, sexual assault, and abuse. To get in contact with them, you can call them at (256) 284-7600 or email them at info@oneplaceoftheshoals.org.