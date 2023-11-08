LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Florence man was arrested on Tuesday after several agencies spent over a month looking for him.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and U.S. Marshalls arrested John David Baskins, 44, of Florence, without incident, during a traffic stop on Nov. 7.

Officials had been searching for Baskins since September 29 for an incident at a home on County Road 8. When they arrived at the scene, deputies were told Baskins had tried to get into the home where a woman was and he reportedly threw bricks through the window of the home.

Baskins had several warrants for criminal charges, including first-degree arson, domestic violence strangulation and third-degree burglary.

He is currently being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.