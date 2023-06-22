LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says a man is wanted in connection to the theft of several items from the home of a couple who recently died.

LCSO said it is looking for Steven James Pickering as a suspect in connection to the theft of a boat, three kayaks, two ATVs and numerous tools, electronics, antiques and collectibles from a Petersville home.

The sheriff’s office said it was discovered that a home on Arnold Lane was burglarized several times between June 14 and June 18. The owners of the home had recently passed, according to LCSO.

Investigators were able to identify Pickering as the primary suspect and, according to LCSO, executed a search warrant at his residence on June 20. The sheriff’s office said Pickering was not present when the warrant was executed but the boat, one AV, electronics and other items were recovered and returned to the family of the estate.

A small ATV, two kayaks, a welder and collectible Cabbage Patch dolls have not yet been recovered, according to LCSO.

LCSO said a warrant has been issued for Pickering’s arrest on the following charges:

two counts of third-degree burglary,

two counts of first-degree theft of property,

second-degree theft of property,

first-degree criminal mischief, and

fourth-degree theft of property

The sheriff’s office asked that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pickering or the missing items should contact Investigator Hogue at (256) 760-5761.