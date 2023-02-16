LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — On February 16, Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Ben Graves is expected to address a pending motion in the Casey White file and receive an update on the defense’s progress ahead of the trial.

Judge Graves said in a court order that Casey White’s attorneys had waived his appearance for the hearing on Thursday. Even so, the judge plans to address several motions.

In January, the state filed its proposed jury instructions for White’s felony murder trial, which is scheduled for mid-April. The defense is expected to discuss why it needs more time before the trial.

During the hearing, the judge plans to address the motion to continue White’s felony murder trial in the death of former Lauderdale County Correctional officer Vicky White.

Authorities said Vicky White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as authorities closed in on the pair after an 11-day manhunt last May.

Casey White was subsequently charged with felony murder, prosecutors said, because Vicky White had died while he was committing a felony, in this case – the escape from custody.

The status conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. on February 16 at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.