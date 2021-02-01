Lauderdale County inmate died after testing positive for COVID-19

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities in Lauderdale County confirm an incarcerated inmate has tested positive for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

The unidentified inmate was taken to the North Alabama Medical Center Monday morning for medical issues and he tested positive at the time of admission. He later died at the hospital. Officials say it is unclear how the inmate contracted the virus, or if his death was directly related to COVID-19.

Officials with the Lauderdale County Detention Center said the inmate had been in jail since March of 2020. The inmate had been previously ill and treated by medical staff at the jail on January 26. On January 27, officials said the inmate was taken to the emergency room and given an x-ray, which came back clear.

Lauderdale County Detention Center has nurses on site 24/7 and a doctor comes to the facility three days a week.

All inmates that are brought in are screened and placed in isolation for a minimum of 10 days.

Officials said while there have been inmates that were brought in who tested positive, they were never integrated into the general population of the jail. This is the first time since the start of the pandemic that an incarcerated inmate has tested positive.