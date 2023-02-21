LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Lauderdale County man who did not return to a work release center in October has been arrested, according to a spokesperson for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

Court records show Rickey Lee Ball was in jail for a prior misdemeanor charge when he was transferred to the Lauderdale County Work Release Center (LCWRC) until ‘further order of the court’.

On September 14, 2022, Ball was released from the LCWRC to find work and did not return, according to court documents.

A warrant was obtained for Ball’s arrest on October 14, 2022 for third-degree escape.

Rickey Lee Ball (Photo: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

The LCSO said that Ball was arrested Sunday and is currently being held in the Lauderdale County Jail with no bond set.