Lauderdale County in need of more than 800 census workers

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. - With the 2020 census quickly approaching, more workers are desperately needed in the Shoals.

There are currently only 593 part-time census workers in Lauderdale County; more than 1400 are needed. With the census just more than a month away, hired individuals are being offered $17 an hour. Workers would be required to work 20 hours a week. Florence Mayor Steve Holt says this is a great opportunity for college students.

“With the University of North Alabama right here and Northwest-Shoals Community College, it may be a great opportunity for some of our students to get some summer employment and I hope they will be encouraged to apply and be a part of the census count,” said the mayor.

The census begins April 1 and that temporary employment is expected to last three months. For more information on how to apply, click here.