Lauderdale County High seniors use video calls to connect with senior citizens in nursing homes

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — As COVID-19 continues to spread, nursing homes nationwide have limited their access to visitors. In Rogersville, Lauderdale County High School administrators and seniors have come up with a plan to help bridge that gap caused by social distancing.

“Their year ending like it did was kind of heartbreaking,” said Vice Principal Casey Tate. “I wanted them to know that they still have purpose and I still believe in them and just kind of connecting that with the need that I saw in the nursing homes.”

To make the world feel a little less lonely for nursing home residents, the students are participating in a virtual service project called “Senior to Senior.”

“Kind of brighten our seniors’ world a little bit and at the same time be a blessing to those senior citizens as well,” said Tate.

Tuesday, Senior Luke McIntyre conversed with Limestone Health Facility resident, Ms. Elizabeth Norman over FaceTime. McIntyre asked, “I’m about to graduate so if you had to tell me one thing about going into the real world what would it be?” “Get a good education and use it to the best of your ability,” replied Norman.

McIntyre spoke on how this project is helping his generation learn from those who came before them. “You learn so much from people that are older than you just because they’ve been here so much longer,” he said. “If I can connect to an elderly person and just get a little bit of their wisdom, that’s something that’ll benefit me in the long run.”

Vice Principal Tate said as of now, there isn’t a planned end date for the video calls but with good feedback and participation, they will continue.