Lauderdale County EMA reminds the public to use non-emergency numbers when possible during winter storm

Lauderdale County was one of the first to be hit with this inclement weather, currently stuck with a wind chill advisory untl at least 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

In Florence, the ice that accumulated during the day and froze where it was overnight.

News 19 hit a few slick spots driving in yesterday, but today, our crews couldn’t even get the doors of our car open because they’re frozen shut!

With that precipitation freezing into place, it’s brought with it many issues.

Florence Utilities crews have been responding to multiple power outages across Lauderdale County during the night, and emergency management officials are warning road conditions can be extremely treacherous.

Of course, avoid getting out completely if you can, but if you have to venture out, Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan says to drive very slowly.

“Remember, you can have the nicest four-wheel-drive made, and it doesn’t stop any quicker than any other vehicle,” he said. “The responders are going to have a much longer response time to get to you, and they’ll also be handling other calls – a lot of other calls. We typically stay very busy during these events.”

City and county officials are urging residents to pay attention to non-emergency numbers during this time in an effort to keep 911 from becoming overwhelmed.

If you are experiencing a non-emergency, but need the police, Florence Police is asking the public to call department’s nonemergency number – (256) 760-6610.

Florence-Lauderdale EMA is asking the public to not call 911 to report a power outage. Instead, call Florence Utitlies at (256) 764-4456.