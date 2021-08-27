Three Lauderdale County schools transition to hybrid learning

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Three Lauderdale County schools are moving to hybrid learning starting Monday, August 30.

Brooks Elementary, Brooks High, and Wilson High will be moving to hybrid learning until Monday, September 13.

School officials said the move was due to staffing issues and high absentee rates.

Each school will be in A and B groups during hybrid learning, with Wednesdays reserved as virtual learning days for all students and staff reporting to campus to teach and deep clean.

Students currently under isolation continue their isolation period as prescribed by school nurses; other students will still be allowed to participate in school events.

Students at all three schools will be sent home with learning materials during the 10-day period, which may be a device or paper learning packet.