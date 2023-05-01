FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Lauderdale County Commission will host a job fair on Tuesday, May 2.

The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum on Veterans Drive.

There will be an opportunity for applications and on-site interviews with department heads from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Road Department, Revenue Department, Solid Waste Department, License Department, Detention Center, and EMA/911.

Florence-Lauderdale EMA & 911 Director George Grabryan told News 19 that they have several openings in his departments. He later said that many of their entry-level positions can lead to long-term careers.

“We do have a lot of folks in the 911 area that have been with me over 20 years,” Grabryan said. “It’s nice to have good long-term employees, but it starts with filing an application.”

All hired employees will be eligible for benefits including medical, dental, and life insurance as well as a retirement fund.

