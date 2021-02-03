Lauderdale County church plans food giveaway for Thursday

FLORENCE, Ala. — A church in Lauderdale County continues to express generosity to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday beginning at 8 a.m. the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Florence will be giving away 1500 boxes of food the community.

Part of its “Giving 2021” initiative, Pastor Moshiu Knox said the church wants to continue to bless others as they have been blessed.

In 2020, the church gave out more than 30,000 boxes of food in multiple giveaways throughout the year.

“We still have families that are not able to purchase groceries because they’ve lost their jobs and still have not been able to go back to work,” Pastor Knox said. “We just want to be sure that we provide food for them and be a blessing to them because the Bible tells us, ‘by this you shall know my disciples if they show love one for another.’

Pastor Knox said the giveaway will be first-come-first-serve so recipients are encouraged to arrive early.