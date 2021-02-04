Lauderdale County church launches weekly food giveaway for Thursdays in February

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Florence was able to provide 1500 families with food to put on the table for days.

Thursday’s giveaway served as the launch of the church’s #Giving2021 initiative. Boxes came stocked with items like potatoes, fresh fruit and vegetables, cheese, and milk.

Unlike past giveaways, food boxes were distributed at the Galilee Church campus as well as the Burrell Slater Community Center near downtown Florence. Pastor Moshiu Knox said that was done to help those without transportation to the church, which is about 10 miles from downtown.

“To be able to help someone in a time like now, during this pandemic, is just an example of what God told us to do and it’s feed the ones that are hungry and clothe the ones that are naked,” Pastor Knox said.

The church had similar giveaways in 2020, giving out more than 30,000 meals throughout the year.

The food giveaways are set to take place each Thursday in February beginning at 8 a.m. at the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church and the Burrell Slater Community Center.

Anyone with questions regarding distribution can call the church at (256) 767-1868.