Lauderdale County church gives away 1500 boxes of food to the community

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — A Shoals church is stepping up to spread some positivity in the community.

Galilee Missionary Baptist in Lauderdale County hosted a food giveaway Thursday afternoon. The church handed out 1500 boxes of fruits and vegetables. Everyone was welcomed and there was no income requirement or registration necessary. The church’s pastor says with there being so much negativity in the world, he wants to add something positive.

“During this pandemic we have seen so many negative things going on so we wanted to give back and show people that there is still love and we know one thing that everybody likes to do—everybody likes to eat,” said Pastor Moshiu Knox. “We are here for the community and regardless of what’s going on, we want to show love because we know in the Bible it says love covers all things so we want to make sure that we show love and continue just to inspire people to come together, work together, and show unity because where there is unity, there is strength.”

The church will have more food giveaways on Monday, Tuesday, and, Thursday of next week and then every Tuesday and Thursday through the end of June.