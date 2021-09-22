Lauderdale County business raided by federal agents

A business in Lexington was raided by federal agents on Wednesday.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A business in Lexington was raided by federal agents on Wednesday.

Lexington Police Chief Augie Hendershot confirmed the company, Global Special Effects, had multiple active warrants from various federal agencies including the Army Criminal Investigations Division, the FBI, and Homeland Security.

Chief Hendershot was not able to give more information about the investigation.

Global Special Effects owner Fransico Guerra was taken into law enforcement custody and transported to Huntsville for processing.

Global Special Effects website claims they are the largest “visual special effects company in the world that specializes in Evaporative Snow.”