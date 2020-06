LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are looking for a missing juvenile from Waterloo.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says that Joshua Kingsley Parsons left his home on May 27, and has not returned.

Investigators say Parsons could be in the Waterloo area or Colbert County.

Parsons is described as being around 5’9″ tall, weighing 200 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Parsons, contact Sgt. Horton at (256)760-5761.