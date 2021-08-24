Lauderdale County authorities search for man suspected of killing wife

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection with his wife’s murder.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home on Holden Road in Killen on August 22, where they found a woman they identified as Quoshanna Thompson dead.

Family members had asked for a welfare check on Quoshanna Thompson. Investigators have ruled Thompson’s death as a homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office issued a murder warrant for Lanarrick Deomone Thompson, 40, in connection with the investigation.

If you know where Lannarrick Thompson is located, contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 760-5757.