Lauderdale Co. Schools going virtual due to staff shortage

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Lauderdale County Schools announced they would be temporarily returning to online learning on Thursday.

Public Relations Manager Whitney Coates said that the school system was facing a shortage of available workers. The amount of staff infected with COVID-19 and other illnesses left them unable to function at full force.

“We can’t do a lot of things if we don’t have the proper staff in place to do that,” Coates said, “and that’s the problem we’re facing right now.”

Lauderdale County Schools are expected to return to in-person learning on January 18 after celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Coates says, “We’re doing everything we can to stay in school as long as we can… If we’re not able to do that with a full staff, we’ll take the measures that we need to.”

There are no immediate plans to go back to virtual learning, but Coates says it is always an option if they are facing similar challenges in the future.