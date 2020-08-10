Monday is last chance for drive-through census help from City of Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. — The City of Florence is inviting citizens to “Cool Off with the Census” one last time.

Today’s event will begin at 5 p.m. at the Handy Recreation Center in west Florence. Volunteers will be there to help you fill out the census and you will also receive free snow cones from the Kona Ice truck.

The city said this is the last public event before Census workers begin going door to door.

“If you do not want someone to knock on your door then come see us and get a free Kona Ice,” said media and sustainability specialist Rachel Koonce. “We’re going to be out here from 5 to 7 p.m., the Kona Ice truck will be blaring, you can have any flavor you’d like. You’ll drive through; you do not even have to get out of your car.”

If you don’t feel like going to today’s event, you can always fill out the census online by clicking here.