COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Tuscumbia Police Department (TPD) is advising drivers to avoid a portion of Highway 72 due to a gravel spill.

According to a Facebook post made Tuesday, a large gravel spill blocked traffic on Highway 72. The spill happened between the Harley Davidson dealership and the Highway 43/Highway 72 intersection.

Chief Tony Logan said that while there were no injuries, there was a good deal of vehicle damage. They are attempting to open the road and using scooper trucks to clear the roadway.

Chief Logan asks that drivers avoid the area as it is down to only one lane both east and west bound.