Kiwanis Club of Florence’s Pancake Days returns in September

FLORENCE, Ala. — An annual event in The Shoals will continue as planned—albeit 6 months later than usual.

The Kiwanis Club of Florence will be hosting its 70th annual Pancake Days this September. The event is usually held the second weekend in March but was canceled because of the pandemic. Now that conditions are improving, the club announced that the event is back on.

As the Kiwanis Club’s largest fundraiser of the year, organizers said canceling would have been detrimental to its impact in the community.

“When they come and they spend $10 or $8 on a ticket to buy pancakes and come have a great time seeing friends and family and people in the community that they don’t see except maybe once a year, they don’t realize that that money that they’re giving is not just for pancakes, it’s for giving back to our community,” Communications chairperson Traci Welch said.

The event takes place Friday, September 17, and Saturday, September 18th. Tickets aren’t available just yet but Welch said they will be soon.