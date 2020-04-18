Killen woman sews face masks for sister’s occupational rehab clinic in Washington D.C.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — In an effort to help her sister out of state, a woman in Killen is sewing face masks.

Amanda Jeter Parsons is a retired critical care nurse, so she knows first-hand how important it is for health care workers to stay protected.

After hearing about PPE shortages, she learned how to sew her own face masks from YouTube. She also favors their durability. She began making them for her sister who owns a rehab therapy clinic in Washington D.C. but she didn’t stop there—she supplied them for her sister’s entire staff.

“We’re also having our patients wear masks and it just helps us be able to treat continuously without any interruption because of the lack of PPE,” said Amanda’s sister Emily Jeter.

Jeter said that Washington D.C. is a coronavirus hotspot and applauds her sister’s amazing work in helping to keep her and her staff protected.

Parsons said she’s not doing it for profit—it’s all goodwill and she just enjoys doing it.

Thank you, Amanda!