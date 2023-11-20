LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Killen police officer charged with sex crimes will be held without bond pending a hearing next month, according to the Lauderdale County District Attorney.

Lauderdale County DA Chris Connolly told News 19 Monday that Killen Police Officer Jarrod Webster will be held without bond pending a hearing to discuss his possible release on Dec. 15. That follows a judge’s order initially denying bond to Webster.

Webster was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy Friday after an investigation by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

According to court documents, Webster made his initial appearance in court on Friday and was advised of the charges against him and his rights in the case. The document shows that Webster was ordered to be held without bond and set a date for his arraignment hearing.

On Monday, however, Webster’s attorney Tim Case filed a motion with the court asking that Webster be allowed to make bond and be released from custody. But, the decision was delayed, Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Benjamin Graves issued an order Monday setting the bond issue for a hearing on Dec. 15.

Along with the bond motion, the defense also asked Monday for the prosecution to disclose evidence they plan to use against Webster at trial. Judge Graves approved that motion Monday.

The charges in the case stem from what the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has called a “misconduct” investigation involving Webster.

On the evening of November 12, the sheriff’s office received a call from Crestwood Medical Center stating a female patient disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted by a Killen police officer during a traffic stop early that morning, according to the sheriff’s statement.

Due to the allegation of a police officer being involved in a sexual assault while on duty, Lauderdale County investigators began a joint investigation with the FBI.

The case was brought to a Lauderdale County grand jury. The statement said that after hearing the evidence, the grand jury voted to issue an indictment for Webster for first-degree sodomy and first-degree rape on Nov. 17.

Killen Police Chief Brian Hammond told News 19 on Friday that Webster was on administrative leave while the department did an internal investigation into the charges. The chief said an update on any possible disciplinary action by the department would be available on Monday.

News 19 has reached out to the Killen Police Department regarding that update but has not received a reply.