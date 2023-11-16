KILLEN, Ala. (WHNT) — Killen Police Chief Brian Hammond says one of his officers is on leave while under investigation for potential misconduct.

Hammond told News 19 Thursday that one of his officers is on leave while the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) investigates misconduct allegations against the officer.

The chief could not give details on the nature of the misconduct, citing that the investigation is being handled by an outside agency. Hammond did confirm that the officer has been on paid administrative leave since Nov. 13 when he was first made aware of the investigation.

The chief said that he would be doing his own investigation in conjunction with LCSO to determine the officer’s employment status. He said that investigation will include him consulting with investigators before making a determination on if the officer will continue to work with the police department.

Sheriff Joe Hamilton has confirmed that his office is investigating but also said he could not provide information on the nature of the misconduct.