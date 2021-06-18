Killen man severely injured during home invasion

KILLEN, Ala. — Wednesday night on Holden Road in Killen, a man called 911 after he said a bullet was shot into his kitchen from a neighboring apartment.



Sgt. James Distefano with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said the caller went next door to check on his neighbors. In that next-door apartment, Distefano said the two people who live there had just had a frightening encounter—they told investigators three men had forced their way in and assaulted them.

The caller said the bullet had come from one of his neighbors, who used a gun to defend themselves and to get the men to leave.



When deputies arrived on the scene, Distefano said both of the neighbors had already taken themselves to North Alabama Medical Center for treatment.



“So, the deputy took the report for the complainant who had the gunshot through his wall into his kitchen and then cleared,” Distefano said. “A short time later, our dispatch got called from NAMC emergency room, who said they had a guy in the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his buttocks.”



Distefano said the man with the gunshot wound is Clayton Shook. Shook initially said that he accidentally shot himself, but investigators pieced together that he was in fact one of the suspects and had been shot after forcing his way into the assault victims’ apartment.

Deputies eventually made contact with the two victims. After interviewing one, Distefano said deputies were able to locate the other two suspects, Brandon Atkinson and Kadarius Ingram.



Deputies attempted to interview the second victim as well, but his injuries were too severe.



“They determined that his blood levels were very low; they said he had some severe internal bleeding somewhere that they needed to figure out where it was at,” Distefano said.



That victim was flown to Huntsville Hospital for emergency surgery to have his spleen removed. Distefano said he was told there could be damage to other organs as well.

Investigators currently don’t know the motive for the attack but said the five men did know each other.

Brandon Atkinson and Kadarius Ingram are in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. They are facing burglary, assault, and attempted robbery charges.