LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lauderdale County Grand Jury has indicted a Killen man on all 121 counts of child pornography, according to court documents.

Kevin Gary Davis, 57, was arrested on the charges in July by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

According to Christina Keeton, an Investigator with LCSO, the Internet Crimes Against Children Hotline received a tip about Davis in February, which helped authorities obtain a search warrant.

“We made multiple attempts to find Mr. Davis at his residence so that we could execute a search warrant for his electronic devices,” Keeton said. “…we caught him at home and we executed that search warrant.”

It was during that search on July 7 that authorities say they found 121 images of child pornography on Davis’ cell phone.

Davis was arrested and given a bond of $75,000. He paid his bond on the same day and was released.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for January 19, 2023, in Judge Ben Graves’ courtroom.