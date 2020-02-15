Killen man dies after multi-vehicle crash

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A Killen man died from injuries he sustained in a Tuesday night wreck.

Alabama State Troopers said Ed Norton Taylor III, 85, was injured when he was attempting to cross County Road 31 while driving a Nissan Pathfinder east on County Road 73.

Troopers stated Taylor had come to a stop before attempting to cross and was hit by a Chevy Silverado that was traveling south on County Road 31.

Taylor was the only person injured; neither the driver nor two passengers in the Silverado were injured.

Taylor was taken to North Alabama Medical Center. Troopers said he died Friday.