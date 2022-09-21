LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The suspect in a kidnapping case has a new charge added to his name after court records say that he contacted the victim from jail.

According to court documents, Nicholas Boudoin was charged on September 19 with violating a domestic violence protection order. The complaint says that Boudoin “engaged in a conversation” on September 12 with the woman he’s accused of kidnapping while incarcerated at the jail.

On September 7, 26-year-old Boudoin was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping, third-degree domestic violence (assault), third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment), and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

Lauderdale County District Court Judge Carole Medley issued a “no contact” order prohibiting Boudoin from having any contact with the victim during an initial court appearance earlier this month.

Florence Police said on August 13 officers responded to a business in the 3100-block of Huntsville Road after a witness reported a man with a gun had assaulted a woman and forced his way into the vehicle she was driving.

Officials said the victim was then taken to Franklin County.

Three days later, officers tried to arrest Boudin at North American Lighting in Muscle Shoals. During that incident, Muscle Shoals Police said he ran from officers, had a brief scuffle with an MSPD officer before running back inside the plant. NAL was evacuated for a time that Tuesday.

Nicholas Boudoin (Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office)

On Wednesday, September 7, the Florence Police, the FBI’s North Alabama Violent Crimes Taskforce and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office searched a home in Walker County, according to officials. They said Boudoin was taken into custody and they found evidence during that search.

Boudoin remains in the Lauderdale County Jail on a $75,000 bond.