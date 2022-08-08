Lauderdale County, Ala. (WHNT) – Investigators are searching for information after a Waterloo restaurant was robbed and set on fire on Saturday morning.

Investigator Matt Burbank with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says that someone broke into Kelley’s Cafe at Cooley’s Corner (8250 County Road 189, Florence) early in the morning. The perpetrator allegedly stole a bag of money and set the building on fire.

“The owner of the business had come in early that morning to retrieve some items and discovered the fire,” Burbank said. “After examining the crime scene, we uncovered some evidence that led us to believe that arson was committed and it was no accident.”

Burbank says the fire was started after someone put flammable materials on the kitchen’s stove and inside of their deep fryers.

The perpetrator will face multiple charges including second-degree arson, third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property.

Kelley’s Cafe said on Facebook they plan to open as usual on Tuesday at their normal time of 11 a.m. They also thanked the community for their help.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, you can call investigator Matt Burbank by phone at (256) 760-5772. You can also reach him via email at mburbank@lauderdalecountyal.gov. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.