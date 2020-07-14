Keestone Resort in Loretto to resume events with comedy show on Saturday

LORETTO, Tenn. — A luxury resort that caters to people in the Shoals and southern Tennessee is relaunching this weekend after scaling back business due to COVID-19.

The Keestone Resort in Loretto, Tennessee was founded by William Keelon. It is unique in that it’s exclusively for people for ages 55 and up, though there are exceptions for different services. It’s more than just a nice getaway—it’s a community. While guests can travel to the resort and stay in one of its luxurious hotel rooms, people also have the option to even live there—either in an apartment or a house. Executive Director Jodi Gilreath said it’s all part of Keelon’s vision for people to have a wonderful environment where they can bring their families and enjoy life.

Gilreath said the resort only opened in December of 2019 but quickly had to change operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We did have to cancel some of our events, of course, and we were happy to do that,” Gilreath said. “We want everybody to be safe, but now that the state of Tennessee is allowing businesses to start re-opening, we have re-opened in a very safe way.”

In the resort’s dinner theater, social distancing is encouraged by spacing tables apart and allowing only two people to a table—which is perfect for the venue’s monthly showcase which relaunches Saturday, July 18, featuring Saturday Night Live alum, actress and comedian Victoria Jackson.

As a performer, Jackson said she’s excited about getting back on stage. “God made everyone unique,” Jackson said. “I think He made us to be together so I just think it’s a great opportunity to get back with human beings.”

Gilreath said there will be a new showcase once a month featuring a different celebrity guest. Saturday’s event will feature Jackson along with comedians Paul Aldrich and Robert G. Lee.

To help prevent the coronavirus from spreading, guests will have their temperatures taken at the door. Face masks are not mandatory although servers will be wearing them.

“So come on out, enjoy the show, enjoy a great meal, it’s just a win-win situation and you get to see the beautiful resort all at the same time,” Gilreath said.

Other amenities Keestone offers include and on-site bakery, virtual golf, private bowling lanes that guests can reserve, and so much more.

Even if you’re not 55 or older, the resort can be rented out for different events like weddings and receptions.

For more information on the Keestone Resort and to order tickets for the showcase, click here or call (931) 853-3303.