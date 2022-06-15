MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — The first-ever “Dog Fair” is set to be held in Colbert County, as organizers aim to get the local animal shelter the help it needs.

On Saturday, June 25, the Northwest Alabama K-9 Search & Rescue group will host the event at the North Alabama State Fair Grounds from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

A lot of kid-friendly and pet-friendly activities are scheduled throughout the day, from dunking booths dog washes, and more. Admission is $1 per person.

Food trucks and other vendors will be there for snacks and goodies (even some for Fido).

Contests will be held for kids to name the shelter pets, along with a beauty contest and best trick contest for the dogs. A 5K run will be held, and shelter pets that are available for adoption will be there, too!

The NW-SAR group will host demonstrations of their dogs, along with other search and rescue dogs from across North Alabama.

For more information on the event, contact Britnee Barnes at 256-412-2187, or contact the Colbert County Animal Shelter at 256-381-4073.