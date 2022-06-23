MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – The Northwest Alabama K-9 Search And Rescue Unit will host a dog fair to benefit the Colbert County Animal Shelter on Saturday, June 25.

Animals from the Colbert County Animal Shelter will be available for adoption for only $20. The event will also feature demonstrations by the K-9 Search And Rescue Unit, pet groomers and other activities.

Britnee Barnes, a member of the Northwest Alabama K-9 Unit, told News 19 that the shelter is extremely crowded and they hope to make room for more animals.

“We’re trying to play catch-up and get this place back into shape,” Barnes said.

The shelter will also be accepting donations of all kinds. Other than money, the shelter is in desperate need of dog food without red dye, dry and wet cat food, blankets, cat litter, office supplies and more.

Pet owners are invited to bring their pets to socialize as well. Animals with aggressive tendencies are required to be muzzled.