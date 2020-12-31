Juvenile charged with assault in Florence stabbing investigation

Shoals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, Ala. – A juvenile was arrested and charged with assault after a stabbing incident in Florence on Wednesday.

Florence Police were called to South Richards Street around 4:50 p.m. to check on a man that was stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds to the stomach. The victim described his attacker to police and they located the suspect a short distance away.

Police charged the unidentified 16-year-old with second-degree assault.

The victim told investigators that he did not know his attacker and that a verbal argument led to the stabbing.

Police say the victim is expected to recover.

The incident remains under investigation.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News