Juvenile charged with assault in Florence stabbing investigation

FLORENCE, Ala. – A juvenile was arrested and charged with assault after a stabbing incident in Florence on Wednesday.
Florence Police were called to South Richards Street around 4:50 p.m. to check on a man that was stabbed.
When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds to the stomach. The victim described his attacker to police and they located the suspect a short distance away.
Police charged the unidentified 16-year-old with second-degree assault.
The victim told investigators that he did not know his attacker and that a verbal argument led to the stabbing.
Police say the victim is expected to recover.
The incident remains under investigation.