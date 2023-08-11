FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) released a statement Friday after videos circulated on social media of an arrest at a Florence gas station.

“We are aware of the video circulating online regarding the arrest of Michael Stanford. We will allow the criminal charges to run their course through municipal court,” FPD Chief Ron Tyler said in a statement posted to FPD’s social media, alongside body camera footage from the arrest.

There were multiple videos of the arrest from multiple angles going around social media which prompted the FPD to open an investigation into the arrest.

FPD said there were not any complaints filed from the family or their representatives, but it is department policy and practice that, “3rd party complaints” are sufficient to warrant an investigation.

“After investigating this matter thoroughly, it has been concluded that the officers’ actions in this case are justified and appropriate,” Chief Tyler added. “Because this incident has become part of the public discourse and has garnered much public attention, the matter warrants a public response. Therefore, we are posting all body camera and in-car camera footage… Be advised, what you see on social media is only a few seconds long. The videos we are posting will show multiple perspectives of the entire incident.”

According to FPD, the man arrested in the video, Stanford, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and third-degree criminal mischief.

You can view the full body camera footage from the arrest on the Florence Police Department’s Youtube page below.

Warning: These videos have content that may be sensitive to some viewers, so viewer discretion is advised.