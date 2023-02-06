According to investigators, she abused the child and threatened to kill her, along with making her eat makeup and cussing at her.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The jury trial for a Florence woman accused of beating a 4-year-old and forcing them to eat makeup is expected to get underway on Monday.

Rebecca Lynn Barnett, 24, was arrested nearly one year ago and charged with one count of child abuse and one count of third-degree domestic violence.

According to investigators, she abused the child and threatened to kill her, along with making her eat makeup and cussing at her.

Barnett was released shortly after her arrest on a $20,000 bond.

After she was indicted on both charges by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury in 2022, court records show Barnett entered a plea of not guilty.

If convicted, she faces anywhere from one to 10 years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines.