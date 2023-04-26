COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The jury trial for a Tuscumbia man charged in the gruesome stabbing death of 33-year-old Jennifer Parrish is set for June, according to court records.

Marlan Odell Phillips is accused of killing Parrish, his “significant other,” in a horrific scene in August 2022 inside a home the two shared.

According to online court records, the Tuscumbia Police Department (TPD) went into the home Parrish and Phillips shared, where they found Parrish lying on the floor with a “large amount of blood around her body,” court documents state. She was not showing any signs of life.

Sergeant Senkbeil with the TPD’s Criminal Investigation Division said he started looking over Parrish’s body. He reported that he found “multiple stab wounds to the back, hands, chest and face” of the 33-year-old woman. Senkbeil then detailed the vicious extent of the injuries to Parrish’s body, which News 19 has decided not to describe here due to their graphic nature.

A small, blue-handled knife with blood on it was found close to Parrish’s head, Senkbeil described. As he continued, Senkbeil says there was a bloody cellphone charging cord lying close to Parrish’s head.

There were several different areas on the walls of the living room that had “large quantities of blood,” Senkbeil explained. He also found bloody shoe prints on the floor, according to the court document.

Senkbeil went into the bedroom and found more areas of pooled blood, he said. Along with that, he described seeing more areas of blood spatter on the wall and blood that had been smeared. A pink backpack with items belonging to Parrish was also found.

According to Senkbeil, an altercation had started in the bedroom and continued in the living room, with “multiple signs of struggle in both areas.”

Following his arrest, the 32-year-old was charged with murder and abuse of a corpse, with court documents saying Phillips “did knowingly treat a human corpse in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities.”

Phillips, who has already requested a mental evaluation ahead of a trial, has also filed an intent to plead not guilty. A motion to grant him bond was denied in February, court records show.

Colbert County District Attorney Hal Hughston told News 19 that Phillips recently tried to escape from the Cullman County Jail where he was being housed.

Lt. Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with News 19 that Phillips tried to break out of jail in December. Whaley said Phillips jammed something into the mechanism of his cell door to prevent it from locking.

Phillips then accessed an unauthorized area via an electrical panel, Whaley explained. Shortly after deputies realized he was missing, they were able to find him hiding in that area and lock him back down.

Because of that incident, Phillips now faces an additional escape charge and was given a $10,000 bond in Cullman County.

A preliminary hearing has been set for May 25, with the jury trial scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on June 6.